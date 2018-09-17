PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price target on PennantPark Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.19. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 8.12%. analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 116,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,025,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

