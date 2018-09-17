Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Stake in Box Inc (BOX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. BOX accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in BOX were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,185,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,586,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 987,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BOX by 9,171.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BOX by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,464,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BOX from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.09. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 488.70% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Krausz sold 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $359,385.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $13,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,081 shares in the company, valued at $239,284.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,284 shares of company stock worth $19,115,935 over the last ninety days. 8.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

