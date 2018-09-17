Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 382,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 118,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $92.05 and a 1 year high of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.43.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

