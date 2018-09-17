Peerplays (PPY) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00017500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $24,613.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00279571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00153174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.06333073 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,555,186 coins and its circulating supply is 4,485,080 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

