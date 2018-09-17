Pediapharm Inc (PDP) Insider Sells C$263,025.00 in Stock

Pediapharm Inc (CVE:PDP) insider Knight Therapeutics Inc. sold 751,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$263,025.00.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 30th, Knight Therapeutics Inc. sold 40,000 shares of Pediapharm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Knight Therapeutics Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Pediapharm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$5,750.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Knight Therapeutics Inc. sold 1,000 shares of Pediapharm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$460.00.

On Wednesday, July 4th, Knight Therapeutics Inc. sold 40,000 shares of Pediapharm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00.

CVE PDP traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.34. 80,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,058. Pediapharm Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$0.49.

Pediapharm (CVE:PDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 million for the quarter. Pediapharm had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%.

About Pediapharm

Pediapharm Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

