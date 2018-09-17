Peak Resorts (SKIS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Peak Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Peak Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of SKIS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. 19,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.18. Peak Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Peak Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. sell-side analysts expect that Peak Resorts will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 96,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Peak Resorts by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,281,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 235,346 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

