Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Paypal reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,892. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. Paypal has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,517,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $481,857.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,257. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 92.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 50.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

