Panasonic (PCRFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panasonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd.

PCRFY stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services electrical and electronic products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, personal care products, microwave ovens, digital cameras, home audio equipment, video equipment, fixed-phones, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, show cases, compressors, fuel cells, etc.

