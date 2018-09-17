Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Short Interest Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,674,094 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 2,043,125 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,165,202 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.11. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.63 million. analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAAS. TD Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 222,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 345,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 88,031 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 24.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

