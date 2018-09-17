Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.35 Million Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Raytheon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 419,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 65,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Raytheon by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,394,000 after acquiring an additional 102,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. UBS Group began coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.29.

RTN opened at $203.16 on Monday. Raytheon has a one year low of $179.29 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

