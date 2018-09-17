Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after buying an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $197,778,000 after buying an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19,903.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 848,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 843,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 359,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.78.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.53, for a total value of $402,785.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,999.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.49, for a total transaction of $6,194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,257,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,703,918.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 192,447 shares of company stock valued at $40,289,070. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $234.62 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $239.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

