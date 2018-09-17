Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Oxford Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 416,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 140,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,399. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

