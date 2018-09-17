Overstock.com (OSTK) Trading Down 6.3%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares were down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 1,427,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,571,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.38). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 95.14% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com Inc will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Paul Knab sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $437,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,102 shares of company stock worth $24,167,241. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Overstock.com by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

