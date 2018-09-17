Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.54. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.