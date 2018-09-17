O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Bought by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 4.3% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $65,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 690.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 119,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 104,461 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 594,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $274.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

ORLY stock opened at $338.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $190.00 and a one year high of $351.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 19,250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total value of $5,470,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,858,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,927 shares of company stock valued at $73,976,510 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

