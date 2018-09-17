Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.38 Million in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Stock

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 54,198 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

