Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7,833.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 517,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 510,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,654,000 after purchasing an additional 326,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,734,000 after purchasing an additional 178,523 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 210,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 172,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 207,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 161,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $716,376.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $132,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.23.

MSM opened at $87.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.43 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

