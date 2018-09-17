Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 46,468 Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

WRI opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 64.49%.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $3,158,656.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,147.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew M. Alexander sold 126,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $3,891,878.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,792,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At June 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 190 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

