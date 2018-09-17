Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 25,019,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 922,785 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 733,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after purchasing an additional 182,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 36,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $179,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $24,546,728 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

