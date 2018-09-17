OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $19.21 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 74,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $56.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 7.50%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

