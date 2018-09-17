Ooma (OOMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.50

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 4042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.88 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $194,929.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,872 shares of company stock worth $727,879 in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ooma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 13.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 16.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

