Ooma Inc (OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.73 Million

Brokerages expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to post sales of $31.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.64 million. Ooma reported sales of $28.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $126.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.11 million to $126.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $138.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $135.66 million to $140.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 19,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $301,054.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,872 shares of company stock worth $727,879 in the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,566. Ooma has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $315.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.89.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.