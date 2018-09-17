Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. 65,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,647. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.30. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,032,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,523 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 355.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 882,039 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 879,930 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,344.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after purchasing an additional 845,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.