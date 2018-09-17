Olin Co. (OLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.85 to $27.79 in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. 143,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,644. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. Olin has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 9.40%. analysts predict that Olin will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Olin by 3.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $240,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in Olin by 46.0% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 95,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $7,135,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Olin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

