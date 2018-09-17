OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $32.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 63.57 and a current ratio of 63.57. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.06 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

