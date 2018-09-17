OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Increases Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorp by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 350,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 100,042 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Zions Bancorp by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 128,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 68,424 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Zions Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorp by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zions Bancorp by 1,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded Zions Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $49,829.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $135,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,896 shares of company stock worth $1,016,029. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. Zions Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.26 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

