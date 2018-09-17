OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Cuts Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. trimmed its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,846,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,643 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,919,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in D. R. Horton by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,650,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,363 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,285,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,840 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in D. R. Horton by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,337,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,050 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a $51.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.06. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

