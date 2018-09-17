OctoCoin (888) Reaches Market Cap of $59,059.00

OctoCoin (CURRENCY:888) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, OctoCoin has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. OctoCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,059.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of OctoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000349 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006101 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OctoCoin Profile

888 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2014. OctoCoin’s total supply is 54,986,834 coins. OctoCoin’s official Twitter account is @octocoin888 and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoCoin’s official website is octocoinfoundation.org

OctoCoin Coin Trading

OctoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

