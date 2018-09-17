Oceaneering International (OII) Stake Boosted by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,965,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 537,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 235,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 255,791 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Gabelli upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.61. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

