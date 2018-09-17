Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 0.5% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,993.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

NYSE OXY opened at $77.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

