Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,536,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,546 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.41% of Nutrien worth $137,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $504,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nutrien by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.97 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

