Numeraire Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $35,486.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00048851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00276340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00153226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.06360883 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

