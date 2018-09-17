Nucor Co. (NUE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Nucor worth $170,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $3,663,050.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Sumoski sold 51,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $3,415,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,269.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,443 shares of company stock worth $8,277,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

