Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.85

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.85 and last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 5699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

Several analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.57 million for the quarter. Northwest Natural Gas had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lea Anne Doolittle sold 3,000 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $192,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $420,705.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Weber sold 7,000 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $455,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $149,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,828 shares of company stock worth $1,021,543 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 188.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 12.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 26,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

