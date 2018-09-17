Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Stake Lowered by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, VP Jon G. Huddleston sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $182,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Weber sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $455,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,828 shares of company stock worth $1,021,543. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWN stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. Northwest Natural Gas Co has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Northwest Natural Gas had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $124.57 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

