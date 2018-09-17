Northland Securities Downgrades Invuity (IVTY) to Market Perform

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Leerink Swann cut Invuity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Invuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Invuity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Get Invuity alerts:

NASDAQ IVTY opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.14. Invuity has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. Invuity had a negative return on equity of 837.22% and a negative net margin of 89.29%. analysts forecast that Invuity will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invuity by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invuity by 5,196.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invuity by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invuity during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invuity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Invuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.