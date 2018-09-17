Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 520.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 73,526 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Northern Oil & Gas worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $3.48 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.80.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.20 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

