NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 2.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $23,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Biogen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $338.68 on Monday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

