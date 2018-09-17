NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,429 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for approximately 2.6% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $27,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,880,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,429,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,642 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after acquiring an additional 623,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $16,624,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 469,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 12,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $373,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $235,828.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,211.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,287 shares of company stock worth $1,180,736 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LPX opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.55 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

