NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 33,735 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,407 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,762 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 28,168 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.41.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.