Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

NOAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of Noah stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,095. Noah has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Noah by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,092,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

