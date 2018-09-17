NIX Trading Up 1.3% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00005479 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Nanex. In the last week, NIX has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $47,375.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 41,411,239 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

