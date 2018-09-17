Nike (NKE) Given Neutral Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their neutral rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.21.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. Nike has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts expect that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Nike announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,131,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,898.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,778 shares of company stock worth $26,325,376. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 26.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,439,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $79,372,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 2,820.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,169,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,453 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.