Nike Inc (NKE) Position Increased by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $128,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 536,468 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nike by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 531,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 68,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,898.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,325,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.49 on Monday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

