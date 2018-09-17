Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Reaches $0.0000

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $24,970.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 57,051,008,884 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

