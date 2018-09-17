Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 5,180.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

