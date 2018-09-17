Netlist (NLST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Get Netlist alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NLST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netlist from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Netlist from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Netlist in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Netlist stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.14.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. research analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netlist (NLST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.