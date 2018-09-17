NetCoin (NET) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, NetCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. NetCoin has a total market capitalization of $166,683.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.02924154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00573550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00027891 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00020118 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00032439 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00856610 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008560 BTC.

NetCoin Coin Profile

NetCoin (CRYPTO:NET) is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. The official message board for NetCoin is forum.netcoin.io . NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NetCoin is netcoin.io . The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NetCoin

NetCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

