NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. 528,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,705. The stock has a market cap of $362.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.81. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.56 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 22,877 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $203,834.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,085.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,906,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 213,336 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 732,852 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 768,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 243,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth $2,567,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

