NEO (NEO) One Day Volume Hits $61.81 Million

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One NEO coin can now be purchased for $16.82 or 0.00268424 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Cobinhood, TDAX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, NEO has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. NEO has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $61.81 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00150549 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.25 or 0.06149272 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000505 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NEO’s official website is neo.org . NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bibox, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Exrates, Cryptopia, CoinEx, Huobi, Liquid, HitBTC, Bitinka, Coinsuper, OKEx, Binance, Bitfinex, Coinrail, Tidebit, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Koinex, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, BCEX, LBank, BigONE, DragonEX, Ovis, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io, TDAX, Allcoin, BitForex, BitMart, Cobinhood and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

